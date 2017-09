Calif. Court Affirms Defense Verdict In Elder Abuse Claim

Law360, Los Angeles (September 26, 2017, 9:57 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court on Monday upheld a jury’s decision to clear a hospital in a suit alleging elder abuse, medical malpractice and wrongful death, rejecting the patient’s estate’s argument that certain jury instructions, the exclusion of certain evidence and allegedly improper jury conduct prevented a fair trial.



A three-judge Third Appellate District panel affirmed the verdict in favor of THC Orange County Inc., doing business as Kindred Hospital-Sacramento, in a suit brought by Lawrence Ramos accusing the hospital and four doctors of medical negligence and...

