Gov't Not Liable In Veteran's Suicide, Judge Rules

Law360, Los Angeles (September 26, 2017, 9:14 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge ruled Monday in favor of the federal government following a bench trial over a Veterans Affairs patient’s suicide, saying the evidence did not support a finding that a psychiatrist’s alleged failure to seek an emergency detention order contributed to the U.S. Army veteran’s death.



Following a four-day bench trial held in December, U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel determined that Dr. Anyssa Aldape Bermudez, a psychiatrist employed by Temple Veterans Affairs Hospital, and other medical staff were not responsible for the 2012 suicide...

