Trump Admin Wants Sanctuary City Rules To Go Into Effect

Law360, Chicago (September 26, 2017, 7:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday asked an Illinois judge to stay the nationwide enforcement of his order blocking anti-sanctuary city conditions the department had placed on law enforcement grants while its appeal is heard, saying the order would cause “sweeping disruption” of the grant program.



The government said it was taking the case to the Seventh Circuit and asked U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber to limit his Friday order granting Chicago a preliminary injunction against enforcement of the disputed conditions on the Edward Byrne...

