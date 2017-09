Justices Urged To Review Class Cert. Admissability Standards

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 2:03 PM EDT) -- Taylor Farms has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the Ninth Circuit’s backing of a certification of subclasses in a suit accusing the company of failing to offer workers meal breaks, saying the lower court ruled evidence presented in support of class certification doesn’t have to be admissible at trial.



The company filed a petition for a writ of certiorari on Sept. 14 over a Ninth Circuit panel’s decision shooting down Taylor Farms’ appeal of a district court order granting class certification to a group...

