Sanofi Urges Judge To Dump Antitrust Suit Over Lantus

Law360, Boston (September 26, 2017, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Sanofi-Aventis urged a Massachusetts magistrate judge Tuesday to dismiss an antitrust suit over its Lantus diabetes treatments, arguing that it reasonably listed its products in the so-called Orange Book and that its patent litigation against Eli Lilly was not a sham.



A proposed class of direct purchasers couldn’t sue over the choice to add patents covering the preparations for insulin glargine and injector pens in the Orange Book, which outlines a manufacturer’s asserted intellectual property rights covering a drug, when even the U.S. Food and Drug...

To view the full article, register now.