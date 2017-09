Woman Fights J&J's New Trial Bid After $417M Talc Verdict

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A woman with terminal cancer who won a $417 million California state trial over Johnson & Johnson’s talcum powder products and ovarian cancer struck back against the company’s bid for a new trial, saying the company has only itself to blame.



Eva Echeverria on Monday said that there’s no admissible evidence of jury misconduct, as argued by J&J in its motion for a new trial, pointing to declarations from two jurors that J&J had asked to strike on Sept. 15. J&J said that, after reaching a...

