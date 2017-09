Northrop Grumman Says FOIA Request Covers Trade Secrets

Law360, Washington (September 27, 2017, 7:21 PM EDT) -- Defense contractor Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. on Tuesday asked a D.C. federal judge to stop NASA from releasing details of a subsidiary's contract, saying the Freedom of Information Act request for the information is a competitor's attempt to obtain the contractor's trade secrets.



NASA's August decision granting a FOIA request for details of a Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems contract to design and build an outer space infrared telescope violates the Trade Secrets Act because the information NASA plans to release includes confidential contractor pricing information that...

