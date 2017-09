SEC Befuddled By Ponzi Schemer’s Latest Call For Legal Rep

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 2:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission asked a Texas federal judge on Tuesday to disregard jailed Ponzi schemer R. Allen Stanford’s latest request for a lawyer, saying he lost the case several years ago and lacks a legal leg to stand on.



Stanford, who was convicted in 2012 and sentenced to 110 years in prison and $5.9 billion in forfeiture, has continued to contest legal developments in ongoing efforts to make investors in his offshore Ponzi scheme whole. Earlier this month, he asked the court to...

