2 Indicted For $400M Defense-Contract Bribery Plot

Law360, Nashville (September 27, 2017, 2:41 PM EDT) -- A former U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contracting officer and a former South Korean defense officer have been indicted for a scheme to steer more than $400 million in U.S. defense construction contracts to a Korean company in exchange for bribes, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.



Duane Nishiie, a former Corps contracting officer also known as Suh Jae Hon, and Seung-Ju Lee, a former officer at the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of South Korea, are charged with conspiracy, wire fraud, and bribery over a...

