Fox Was Flaky On ‘Planet Of Apes’ Games, $3M Suit Says

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. unit dodged deadlines and gave unclear instructions to a video game developer producing “War for the Planet of the Apes” film tie-in games, costing the developer $3 million, according to a suit filed in California federal court Tuesday.



Suzhou Snail Digital Technology Co. Ltd., known as Snail Games, claims that Fox Digital Entertainment Inc. agreed with the developer to get two games ready by the time the movie was released. But Fox failed to provide necessary materials and timely feedback to make...

