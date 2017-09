Ex-Senator Says He Met With Doctor At Menendez's Request

Law360, Newark (September 27, 2017, 10:42 PM EDT) -- Former Sen. Tom Harkin testified Wednesday at the bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez and a Florida ophthalmologist that he met with them in 2011 at the senator's request to discuss an $8.9 million Medicare overbilling dispute involving the physician, saying he was only asked to attend the meeting and listen to the doctor.



Harkin, a Democrat who represented Iowa and was then serving as chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education Labor and Pensions, which has oversight over Medicare, said in New Jersey...

