Exxon Says Investor Climate Suit Apes 'Baseless' NY Probe

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 1:42 PM EDT) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. on Tuesday urged a Texas federal judge to dump a proposed class action accusing the oil giant of concealing its climate change knowledge from investors, arguing that the investors are merely "riding the coattails" of a politically motivated and "baseless" climate investigation pursued by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.



Exxon argued in a dismissal motion that lead plaintiff Greater Pennsylvania Carpenters Pension Fund is attempting to “manufacture” a securities fraud claim out of an allegation that the company duped investors by telling...

To view the full article, register now.