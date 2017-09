Orbital ATK Gets Toss Of Some Claims In Investor Suit

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 9:20 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge on Tuesday lopped off the fraud-related claims from a proposed class action accusing defense company Orbital ATK Inc. of making false and misleading statements about a $2.3 billion U.S. Army ammunition contract, finding that the investors behind the suit hadn’t shown an intent to deceive.



U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III dismissed without prejudice two of the four counts in the investors’ roughly 100-page complaint, ruling that their allegations didn’t individually or collectively support the strong inference of scienter necessary for the investors’...

To view the full article, register now.