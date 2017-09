GSK Asks 7th Circ. For New Trial In Atty Suicide Suit

Law360, Springfield (September 27, 2017, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline said Wednesday it will appeal an Illinois federal judge's decision denying the pharmaceutical company a new trial as it continues to fight a jury's award of $3 million to the widow of a Reed Smith LLP attorney who committed suicide while on a generic version of the company's anti-depressant Paxil.



GSK is also asking for a stay of the judgment, and notified the court that it posted a "supersedeas bond," also known as an defendant's appeal bond, for $3,037,400 in order to delay payment...

