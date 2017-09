MoloLamken Snags Ex-Federal Prosecutor In Chicago

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A former federal prosecutor who helped convict the onetime head of Chicago Public Schools in a case involving $23 million in city contracts and prosecuted a contractor accused of falsifying female hiring requirements has joined MoloLamken LLP.



Megan Cunniff Church started as a partner in MoloLamken’s Chicago office on Sept. 25, coming from a role as deputy chief of the financial crimes section of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois. She said she is excited to pursue a variety of complex trial...

