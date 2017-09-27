Cynosure Hit With Class Action Over 'Useless' Body System
Plastic Surgery Associates S.C., Infinity Spa Orlando LLC and others allege Cynosure has made false promises to purchasers of its SculpSure Non-Invasive Body Contouring Platform, all the while violating the Massachusetts Consumer Protection Act, breaching the implied warranty of merchantability and becoming unjustly enriched.
Specifically, the group asserts that as part of an "aggressive campaign"...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login