Cynosure Hit With Class Action Over 'Useless' Body System

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Cynosure Inc. was hit with a proposed class action Wednesday in Massachusetts federal court by a group of aesthetic medical centers and medical spas claiming its body contouring system is "effectively useless."



Plastic Surgery Associates S.C., Infinity Spa Orlando LLC and others allege Cynosure has made false promises to purchasers of its SculpSure Non-Invasive Body Contouring Platform, all the while violating the Massachusetts Consumer Protection Act, breaching the implied warranty of merchantability and becoming unjustly enriched.



Specifically, the group asserts that as part of an "aggressive campaign"...

