Feds Urge High Court To Uphold Cellphone Location Searches

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT) -- The federal government is pushing the U.S. Supreme Court to allow law enforcement officials to obtain historical cellphone location information without a warrant, arguing that individuals can't claim a right to privacy in records that wireless carriers create and maintain for business purposes.



Petitioner Timothy Carpenter brought the dispute to the high court in September, shortly after the Sixth Circuit held that a phone’s cell-site location information counts as a routinely collected business record that the government can gather without a warrant.



Carpenter, who is protesting the government's...

