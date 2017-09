Feds Ordered To Give Some CIA Torture Report Docs To ACLU

Law360, Nashville (September 27, 2017, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday ordered the federal government to cough up to the American Civil Liberties Union five documents referenced in a Senate report on the post-9/11 use of torture by the CIA, but backed the CIA's refusal to hand over 14 other documents.



Fourteen of the 19 documents that the ACLU had sought under the Freedom of Information Act were covered under a FOIA exemption covering certain work product and privileged documents, but at least part of the remaining five documents had...

To view the full article, register now.