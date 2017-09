College Basketball Bribery Charges Send Warning To Schools

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 9:42 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors in New York rocked the college sports world on Tuesday with bribery and corruption allegations that experts say should put schools across the country on notice of a much broader problem given the increasing commercialization of college athletics.



The prosecutors charged 10 individuals in three complaints, including four coaches at top NCAA Division I schools, sports agents, financial advisers and an Adidas AG executive.



The four coaches are alleged to have taken bribes to steer athletes to signing with specific sports agents and financial...

