Debt Collectors, Firm Can't Toss Class Action Under Spokeo

Law360, Springfield (September 27, 2017, 10:10 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Wednesday declined to dismiss a putative class action brought against a debt collection agency, ruling that under the Supreme Court's Spokeo decision the named plaintiff may have suffered an injury when she received a letter that threatened to add interest and other fees to the delinquent credit card debt.



U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer denied Absolute Resolutions Corp.'s motion to dismiss the case that named plaintiff Carmen Aguirre had originally brought against the debt collection agency, along with the law firm that sent...

To view the full article, register now.