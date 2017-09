Boeing, Air China Escape Suit Over Death On Jet Bridge

Law360, Chicago (September 27, 2017, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A suit claiming Boeing and Air China were responsible for a customer's death on a jet bridge has ended, with an Illinois federal judge saying Wednesday there were too many open possibilities as to what caused the death and the plaintiff's expert didn't help narrow things down.



U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer wasn’t persuaded by plaintiff Jiqin Yang’s argument that his mother, Fengyun Wu, had fallen from the plane door onto the jet bridge because of a defect in the plane’s design, and so she granted...

