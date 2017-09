LA Tech Exec, Banker Charged With $98M Fraud Scheme

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Technology entrepreneur Eric Pulier and an Australian bank executive were hit with criminal and civil charges in Los Angeles federal court on Wednesday for allegedly rigging a software sale that prompted a $98 million payout to Pulier and other shareholders in his company.



Pulier has been defending against allegations by CSC Agility Platform Inc. in Delaware business courts that he paid bribes to secure big contracts that prompted $98 million in earn-out payments to him and other owners of ServiceMesh Inc., which CSC acquired in 2013....

