Marriott Loses Stay Bid In Time-Share Purchasers' Suit

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 2:05 PM EDT) -- Marriott lost its bid Wednesday in Florida federal court to win a stay in litigation brought by time-share purchasers alleging the company and its insurer duped them into invalid real estate deals, with the judge ruling that he won’t stop proceedings so a state agency can review the case.



U.S. District Judge Carlos E. Mendoza denied Marriott’s motion for the court to stay the proposed class suit brought by lead plaintiffs Anthony and Beth Lennen, saying he would not refrain from exercising the court’s jurisdiction over...

