Jury’s $6M Award Is NJ’s First For EMT Misconduct

Law360, Los Angeles (September 28, 2017, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey jury on Tuesday awarded $6 million in the first-ever verdict against an advanced life support services provider after it determined that emergency medical technicians negligently treated a woman, which led to her death, according to an attorney for the patient’s estate.



Following a two-week trial and approximately nine hours of deliberation, the Mercer County Superior Court jury found that paramedics employed by hospital operator Capital Health System Inc. failed to properly place a breathing tube in patient Toniquea Rivers, who was being transported...

