SEC Ordered To Turn Over Empire State REIT Docs

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 7:09 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge ordered the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday to provide a list of 44,000 documents from its investigation of the Empire State Building's primary owner to a small stakeholder who sued for the records under the Freedom of Information Act.



Richard Edelman had sought records of the SEC's investigation into Malkin Holdings LLC, which clashed for years with other shareholders in the world-famous tower over its now-completed effort to bundle the building with other properties and sell shares of the real...

