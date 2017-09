Photog Sues Verizon Media Outlet Over Pic Of Punched Atty

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 2:39 PM EDT) -- A New York-based photographer accused Complex Media Inc., a digital culture news site owned by Verizon Inc. and Hearst Communications Inc., of neglecting to seek his permission before publishing his snapshot of a public defender after he was punched by an administrative law judge, filing a copyright infringement suit in New York federal court Wednesday.



The photographer, Alec Tabak, asserted in the complaint that Complex did not license the photograph for inclusion in its story about the October 2016 altercation between Robert Beltrani, a former administrative law...

To view the full article, register now.