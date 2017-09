Justices Agree To Hear Nonrenter Car Searches Challenge

Law360, Washington (September 28, 2017, 1:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a rental car driver’s challenge of a police search of the vehicle conducted without a warrant and justified because he wasn’t on the rental agreement, searches on which federal circuit courts and even some states have been deeply split.



Terrence Byrd contends that the search of his car by Pennsylvania state troopers — which yielded heroin and a bulletproof vest and resulted in a guilty plea and a 10-year federal prison sentence — would not have been...

