NJ Atty Must Face Libel Claims Over Leaked Divorce Docs

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 7:19 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appellate court on Thursday revived a suit brought by the son of an owner of the Minnesota Vikings accusing an attorney of leaking to the Wall Street Journal filings from divorce court that painted him as a domestic abuser, saying the lower court erred in finding he'd failed to state a claim.



The attorney, Jack Arsenault, will have to face claims that he conspired with Debra Mandelbaum to leak court documents that he knew falsely said her husband Michael Mandelbaum abused her, as...

To view the full article, register now.