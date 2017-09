Redo Ordered On Bid To DQ McElroy Deutsch In Insurer Row

Law360, Washington (September 28, 2017, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appellate court on Thursday vacated the disqualification of McElroy Deutsch Mulvaney & Carpenter LLP in an insurance coverage dispute, faulting a lower court's decision to bounce the law firm for not containing a rationale.



The two-judge panel of the Superior Court of New Jersey, Appellate Division, remanded the case back to Superior Court for a different judge to weigh allegations that McElroy made false representations while working for National Liability & Fire Insurance Co.



The judges traced the dispute to a personal injury lawsuit...

