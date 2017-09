Leidos Asks DC Circ. To Uphold $63M Award Against Greece

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 12:58 PM EDT) -- An American defense company urged the D.C. Circuit on Wednesday to uphold a $63 million award issued against Greece involving a contract dispute over a public safety system for the 2004 Olympic Games, arguing that a lower court correctly converted the award from euros to dollars to account for currency fluctuations.



Had the D.C. District Court failed to convert the currency, the award would be undervalued by almost $12 million owing to the depreciation in the euro during the years Greece fought against attempts to enforce...

To view the full article, register now.