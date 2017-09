Jury Finds Insurers Owe Amtrak $14.3M For Pollution Cleanup

Law360, Los Angeles (September 28, 2017, 9:23 PM EDT) -- Amtrak is entitled to coverage in its dispute with a group of London market insurers over environmental cleanup coverage, a New York federal jury found on Wednesday, awarding the train company $14.3 million, Amtrak announced.



The trial between defendant Amtrak and a host of London insurers led by certain underwriters at Lloyd’s of London alleging they didn’t have to cover it for various environmental claims kicked off on Sept. 13. The jury returned after roughly a day of deliberations with a verdict in Amtrak’s favor, according...

