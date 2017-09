Aircraft Trade Feud Casts Imposing Shadow On NAFTA Effort

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 6:48 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration’s bid to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement was never going to be easy, but now a simmering aircraft trade dispute between the U.S. and Canada appears poised to introduce a new point of tension in the already-tense negotiations.



U.S. plane giant Boeing is pursuing anti-dumping and countervailing duties on commercial jets manufactured by Canada’s Bombardier Inc., and the case is heating up just as the two countries and Mexico are digging into the thorniest areas of the NAFTA renegotiation on an...

