Contractor Hit With FCA Suit Over Vehicle Parts Sales

Law360, Washington (September 28, 2017, 3:51 PM EDT) -- The United States government Thursday filed a False Claims Act suit in Pennsylvania federal court accusing a government contractor of operating a scheme to overcharge the U.S. military by tens of thousands of dollars for spare vehicle parts.



Shubhada Industries sold to the Defense Logistics Agency two light assemblies for turn signals on munitions vehicles that it claimed to have manufactured for a total of $73,842, when it had actually purchased the assemblies from an unnamed third party for just $1,351, according to prosecutors.



Acting U.S....

