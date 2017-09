Attys Who Don't Correct Patent Examiners ‘Sleazy’: Judge

Law360, San Francisco (September 28, 2017, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Medical device maker Nevro Corp. urged a California federal judge Thursday to strike Boston Scientific Corp.’s inequitable conduct defense against its patent claims, arguing attorneys aren’t obliged to correct a USPTO examiner’s misunderstanding of prior art during patent prosecution — a tactic the judge called “a little sleazy.”



Nevro’s attorney, Michael A. Jacobs of Morrison & Foerster LLP, argued that once a patent attorney discloses prior art to the examiner, they’ve fulfilled their duty. If a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office examiner misunderstands the prior art, the...

