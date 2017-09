No Mention Of Gawker Ch. 11 Could Doom Deadspin Libel Suit

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 8:47 PM EDT) -- The owner of sports commentary website Deadspin.com could avoid claims of defaming a famous Las Vegas sports betting analyst in a story published before Deadspin was sold by bankrupt former parent Gawker Media, as a New York bankruptcy judge said Thursday that the complaint omits key facts about the sale.



The bankruptcy judge presiding over Gawker’s Chapter 11 case found that RJ Bell and his sports betting media company Pregame LLC can’t pursue his defamation suit against Deadspin’s new owner, Gizmodo Media Group LLC, in state...

