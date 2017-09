Parents Slam Football Orgs' 2nd Attempt To Dodge Injury Suit

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Parents suing Pop Warner and another youth football-related organization on Wednesday fired back at a bid to dismiss their proposed class action alleging the groups failed to properly protect players from head injuries, telling a California federal court that it has jurisdiction over their claims.



The parents said that their claims against National Operating Committee on Standards Athletic Equipment and Pop Warner belong in California because of their activities in the state. The state also has a strong interest in adjudicating the suit, as it is...

