AT&T Seeks Quick Win On Claims It Owes $19M In Fees

Law360, San Francisco (September 28, 2017, 8:16 PM EDT) -- AT&T Corp. urged a California federal judge Thursday to throw out allegations it shorted local phone company O1 Communications Inc. of $19 million in long-distance interconnection fees, arguing an appeals court had already found the rates were inflated in violation of federal regulations.



Both sides moved for summary judgment on whether the service O1 provides can be considered “end office switching,” a designation that would allow it to charge AT&T higher rates. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria said he was convinced by AT&T’s argument that a...

