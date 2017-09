Taxation With Representation: Davis, Weil, Dechert

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 5:58 PM EDT) -- In this week’s Taxation With Representation, Georgia-based Genuine Parts inks a $2 billion deal to buy private equity-backed Alliance Automotive Group, Sweden’s ABB agrees to pick up a part of General Electric in a $2.6 billion transaction, and Pennsylvania-based cloud company Actua clinches cash deals to sell off its three majority-owned businesses for $549 million.



Genuine Parts Pays $2B for PE-Backed Auto Parts Co.



Georgia-headquartered Genuine Parts Co. agreed to buy private equity-backed Alliance Automotive Group, a leading European wholesale distributor of automotive parts, in a...

To view the full article, register now.