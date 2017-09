Apple Should Activate FM Chip For Emergencies, Pai Says

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 9:10 PM EDT) -- Apple continued to weather criticism Thursday over its decision to keep FM chips in iPhones deactivated despite their usefulness during emergencies, with Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai calling on the tech giant to “step up to the plate and put the safety of American people first.”



Pai pointed out in a statement that Apple is the lone phone manufacturer to keep FM chips in its devices deactivated, even though an activated chip would allow the phone to serve as an FM radio in critical times...

