Ballot Selfie Ban Constitutional In NY, Judge Finds

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 5:59 PM EDT) -- New York's ban on ballot-box selfies was upheld Thursday by a federal judge who found, after a bench trial, that the goal of stemming election manipulation and voting delays does not impinge on the First Amendment.



A group of voters brought the suit shortly before last year's election on the grounds that allowing voters to post their marked ballots on social media was a singularly compelling form of political expression.



U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel, delivering a verdict on a trial he conducted a few...

