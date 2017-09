Odebrecht Units Say No US Jurisdiction In Bond Fraud Claims

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Two units of Brazilian engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA told a New York federal judge on Thursday that he should toss fraud claims made against them by a group of hedge funds because the securities were sold on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and the court therefore lacks subject matter jurisdiction.



Michael B. Carlinsky of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, arguing for OSA units Odebrecht Finance Ltd. and Construtora Norberto Odebrecht SA, told U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods that federal securities laws do not apply outside...

