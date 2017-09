Restaurant Worker Says Pay Didn't Reflect 92-Hour Workweek

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A Chinese restaurant worker in The Bronx on Thursday filed a proposed collective and class action in New York federal court, alleging his boss failed to pay him minimum wage and overtime as he put in approximately 92-hour workweeks and received a fixed monthly salary of $2,080 regardless of hours worked.



The worker, deliveryman Jian Chen, said New King's Wok Kitchen Inc. and his boss, Fang Lin, intentionally committed multiple labor law violations under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act and New York labor law, accusing...

