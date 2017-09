Facebook Says Spokeo Still Dooms Biometric Case

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 2:56 PM EDT) -- Facebook Inc. asked a California federal judge on Thursday to dismiss a suit alleging it unlawfully collected biometric data from users, arguing that the consumers have not shown that the alleged privacy violations have actually affected them, as required by the U.S. Supreme Court’s Spokeo decision.



Pointing to new guidance from the Ninth Circuit, the social media giant argued that even though users have alleged privacy violations, they have not explained how the data collection harmed them.



Users are suing the company in a consolidated action...

