TGI Friday's, Workers Address Snags In $19.1M Wage Deal

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 6:31 PM EDT) -- TGI Friday’s Inc. and a class of 28,000 tipped workers asked a New York federal judge on Thursday to approve a revised $19.1 million deal settling a wage suit after removing provisions that led her to kill the agreement last week.



The new deal nixes confidentiality and claims release provisions from the parties’ Sept. 15 proposed settlement that U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres said last week did not “pass muster.”



Specifically, the new deal entirely removes a confidentiality provision that had barred attorneys and named plaintiffs...

To view the full article, register now.