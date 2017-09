Chicken Cos. Must Hand Over Fla. AG Docs In Antitrust Suit

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 2:22 PM EDT) -- An Illinois magistrate judge on Thursday ordered poultry producers to turn over certain documents related to an investigation by the Florida attorney general’s office in a lawsuit over alleged antitrust and price-index-fixing concerns, but stopped short of requiring expanded disclosure of information and communications with the agency.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey T. Gilbert said at least six producers of broiler chickens — Fieldale Farms Corp., Koch Foods Inc., Wayne Farms LLC, Sanderson Farms Inc., Tyson Foods Inc. and Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. — received antitrust “civil investigative...

