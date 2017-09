Judge Won't Move Up Ex-Philly DA's Sentencing For FBI Agent

Law360, Philadelphia (September 29, 2017, 1:37 PM EDT) -- The FBI case agent who led the investigation into former Philadelphia district attorney Seth Williams’ corrupt affairs will not be present at his October sentencing, after a Pennsylvania federal judge Thursday rejected the government’s request to move up the date to accommodate her schedule.



U.S. District Judge Paul Diamond denied the government’s request to move up Williams’ sentencing, which is currently scheduled for Oct. 24, so that case agent Vicki Humphreys can attend and assist.



Williams, who pled guilty to one count of violating Pennsylvania bribery...

