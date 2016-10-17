3 Of 4 'Spinal Tap' Stars Cut From Royalty Row For Now

Law360, San Francisco (September 29, 2017, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge issued a mixed ruling Thursday in a $400 million suit brought by four film stars and their production company against the French media giant Vivendi SA over alleged unpaid royalties for their roles in the 1984 sleeper hit “This Is Spinal Tap,” tossing three actors and fraud claims from the suit, but allowing the actors to amend their allegations and try again.



U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee granted Vivendi’s motion to dismiss contract and accounting claims brought by Harry Shearer, Rob...

