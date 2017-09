Royal Caribbean Sued Over Cruise Scheduled During Harvey

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Cruise passengers filed suit against Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. in Florida federal court Thursday, accusing the company of putting them in harm's way by making them travel to Texas during Hurricane Harvey for a voyage out of the Port of Galveston and refusing to cancel the trip until the departure date.



Lead plaintiff Nikki McIntosh, who was scheduled to have been aboard the Liberty of the Seas, said thousands of passengers traveled to the area around the port before and during Hurricane Harvey because Royal Caribbean...

To view the full article, register now.