Deutsche Bank To Pay $190M In Forex Rigging Deal

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 11:16 AM EDT) -- Deutsche Bank AG on Friday agreed to pay $190 million to settle allegations that it rigged foreign exchange rates, making it the latest in a line of global banks that have settled class action claims totaling $2.3 billion to date.



Deutsche Bank agreed in Friday's settlement to cooperate with the plaintiffs in their pursuit of the last holdout bank under the forex-rigging charges. (Getty) Under the settlement, which was filed in federal district court in Manhattan on Friday, Deutsche Bank agreed to cooperate with the plaintiffs...

