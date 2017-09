Justices Back Finding Doctor Caused Preemie's Vision Loss

Law360, Dallas (September 29, 2017, 7:23 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday said a lower appellate court wrongly threw out jury findings that a neuronatalogist’s negligence had caused a prematurely born infant to lose vision, holding that expert testimony introduced at trial supports the jury’s findings and was not merely conclusory.



Overturning a Fifth Court of Appeals decision, the high court held that expert testimony against Dr. Enrique N. Ponte — a neuronatalogist, attending physician and medical director of the neonatal intensive care unit at Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso, Texas...

